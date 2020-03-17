Artsakhpress

US researchers give first shot to coronavirus vaccine

US researchers gave the first shots in a first test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday, leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges, The Associated Press reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARTSAKHPRESS:   With careful jabs in the arms of four healthy volunteers, scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle began an anxiously awaited first-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed in record time after the new virus exploded out of China and fanned out across the globe.
“We’re team coronavirus now,” Kaiser Permanente study leader Dr. Lisa Jackson said on the eve of the experiment. “Everyone wants to do what they can in this emergency.”

     

Artsakh’s President chairs consultation on actions to fight novel coronavirus

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened today an enlarged consultation to discuss the activities being carried out by the Interdepartmental Commission to combat the new coronavirus, the Presidential Office.

Armenia financial system functions normally, says cenbank amid coronavirus crisis

The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 64

12 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus brought the total number of infected in Armenia to 64 on March 17.

Artak Davtyan visits northeastern military units

On March 17, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan paid a working visit to the country’s northeastern military units.

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

