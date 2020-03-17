Hot-Lines of Armenian diplomatic representations published

1270 | March 11, 2020 16:20 Artsakh defense minister monitors military field work

1257 | March 11, 2020 14:39 Gulen-linked Multicultural Mosaic Foundation recognizes Armenian Genocide

1249 | March 11, 2020 12:53 OSCE Mission conducts ceasefire monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

1218 | March 11, 2020 13:03 Artsakh urges citizens to immediately cut short Italy trip and return home amid coronavirus outbreak

1183 | March 11, 2020 16:12 COVID19: Passengers on board Rome-Yerevan March 10 flight show no symptoms

1117 | March 11, 2020 11:33 International conference will be organized in Stepanakert

1050 | March 12, 2020 17:07 Grigory Martirosyan reported on process of coronavirus prevention actions

1046 | March 12, 2020 13:29 75 U.S. Representatives call on Congress to provide $100 mln aid to Armenia and $1.5 mln to Artsakh