Armenia reports 52 coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases has reached 52 in Armenia, health minister Arsen Torosyan said during a live stream on Facebook late on Monday evening.

March 17, 2020

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We have made 105 tests today, and other seven people tested positive. 12 cases are connected with the Etchmiadzin case, and these patients have not showed any symptoms so far,” Torosyan said.