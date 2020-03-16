Bako Sahakyan chairs consultation with participation of heads of regional administrations

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convoked today a working consultation with the participation of the heads of the regional administrations and the mayor of Stepanakert, the President’s Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the process of socio-economic programs, agricultural works as well as capital construction being implemented in the republic were discussed during the consultation.

The Head of the State gave relevant assignments to the attendees for providing a systematic solution to the issues under discussion and underscored the need to take all preventive measures against the spread of acute respiratory infections and the new coronavirus in the regions and the capital. Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials attended the consultation.