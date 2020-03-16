Armenia to declare state of emergency for a month

The Armenian government has decided to declare a state of emergency in the country for a month until April 16, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The decision has been adopted during the special session of the Armenian government on Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As reported earlier, 30 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia.