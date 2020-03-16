Trump says UK and Ireland now included in European travel restrictions

The Trump administration on Saturday expanded travel restrictions from Europe to include the United Kingdom and Ireland as it works to slow the spread of coronavirus.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking from the White House briefing room, President Donald Trump also said he was considering restrictions on travel within the United States, though didn't specify details of the potential domestic bans, CNN reports. The ban on foreign nationals entering the US from Britain or Ireland will begin at midnight on Monday, Vice President Mike Pence said. He added the decision had been made with the unanimous support of the President's health team.

It comes on top of restrictions on entry into the US from 26 countries in Europe that Trump announced on Wednesday. That ban went into effect at midnight on Friday, but only after the original announcement sparked chaos at European airports as Americans sought ways to return home before it went into place.

Like that ban, US citizens and their family members will be exempt. Unlike Trump's address to the nation, where he announced the initial European restrictions, Pence was explicit in saying that American citizens would still be able to return to the US.