Jeanne Barseghian wins first round of Strasbourg municipal elections

Jeanne Barseghian of Armenian origin has won the first round of Strasbourg municipal elections held on Sunday, France Info reported.

Jeanne Barseghian (EELV) comes first with 27.67%. She is ahead of Alain Fontanel (LREM) with 19.80%, Catherine Trautmann (PS) with 19.77%, Jean-Philippe Vetter (LR) at 18.26%, Hombeline du Parc (RN) at 6.27%, and Kevin Loquais (LFI ) at 3%.