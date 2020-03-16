The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.

March 16, 2020, 14:15 Armenia financial system functions normally, says cenbank amid coronavirus crisis

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “As we informed earlier, the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia has called on commercial banks and credit organizations to apply in the existing situation individual approach towards debtors (for example those operating in the accommodation, restaurant, transport and entertainment sectors), implement communication upon bilateral consent to avoid undesirable consequences. In addition, banks and crediting organizations operating in the territory of Armenia have ensured upon their discretion telework conditions for their at-risk employees (employees above the age of 60, pregnant women and those with chronic diseases) as part of the coronavirus prevention measures. We once again urge citizens to use online financial services, payment applications and online banking services,” the cenbank said.

It advised to contact the cenbank hotline for inquiries - 011561954, 011563950 010592697.