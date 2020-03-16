New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday night that all restaurants, bars, and cafes will be limited to food take-out and delivery only, and that all nightclubs and movie theater must close on Tuesday morning.

March 16, 2020, 10:54 New York City to close restaurants and bars as coronavirus gains speed

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement on Sunday, de Blasio said he will sign an executive order to limit public gatherings in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, Business Insider reports. As of Sunday evening, the US has reported over 3,700 cases of coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19. The disease has also killed 69 people in the US and has spread to over 100 countries. "Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago," de Blasio said. "The virus has spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars, and places where we sit together. We have to break the cycle." As part of the executive order, all restaurants, bars, and cafes will be limited to food take-out and delivery. In addition, all nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues will be forced to close.