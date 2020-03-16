Pashinyan convenes meeting to discuss potential state of emergency over coronavirus

The Armenian Government is convening a meeting to discuss a potential declaration of state of emergency, either nationwide or partial, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

March 16, 2020, 10:25

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Today we have to discuss important issues and make important decisions. Upon analyzing the existing situation, particularly we must give an answer to the question whether or not there is a necessity to declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus in Armenia or in individual parts of the country. We will make a maximally effective decision and we will inform you all,” Pashinyan said.