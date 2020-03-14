Armenia coronavirus cases reach 15

Two more novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections to 15, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan announced.
Two more novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections to 15, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan announced.
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened today an enlarged consultation to discuss the activities being carried out by the Interdepartmental Commission to combat the new coronavirus, the Presidential Office.
Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the speech of Azerbaijani president...
In a strong showing of legislative support, 75 U.S. Representatives from 23 states sent a bipartisan...
The Multicultural Mosaic Foundation (MMF), a Colorado-based nonprofit organization which derives its...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Russia...
On 10 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the Hadrout regional center convened a working...
President Bako Sahakyan signed Artsakh Republic laws "On Approval of the Rescue Service Code", "On Making...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...
Two more novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections to 15, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan announced.
The number of quarantined people from the town of Etchmiatsin (Vagharshapat) in Armenia has reached nearly...
5 more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister...
Two quarantined people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases...
The evacuation flight organized by the Armenian government with a local airline which will carry passengers...
All directs contacts of the latest novel coronavirus cases in Armenia have been traced and quarantined,...
Artsakh State minister Grigory Martirosyan, who is also the chairman of the inter-agency commission coordinating...
From March 9 to 11, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan monitored the military field work aimed at adjusting the actions to be taken in case of combat tasks and possible developments in the situation.
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited on March...
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
The spokesperson of Armenia’s minister of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan resigned from post, Hovhannisyan...
Azerbaijani troops attempted at 05:30, March 6 a subversive incursion in the direction of an Armenian...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
month
week
day