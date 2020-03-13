Italy’s coronavirus toll passes 1,000

Italy's government says the death toll from the new coronavirus in the country has surpassed 1,000.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: It said on Thursday that the number of dead rose by nearly 200 to 1,016.

Officials say they have confirmed 2,651 new cases, bringing the total to 15,113, 3.nhk.or.jp reports.

Most cases are in Lombardy and two other northern regions. More than 90 percent of the deaths are concentrated in this area.

The national government has been working to expand medical services. It has provided the regions with more than 100 artificial respirators to treat patients with severe pneumonia.

It is adding more beds in intensive-care units.

The government is calling on people to refrain from unnecessary outings. It has ordered all shops and restaurants to close, except for pharmacies, grocery stores and others providing daily necessities. In Rome, many people lined up in front of a supermarket that was open, but limiting the number of shoppers inside. Restaurants and bars were closed, and there were few people on the streets.