Armenia asks arrivals to self-quarantine

All directs contacts of the latest novel coronavirus cases in Armenia have been traced and quarantined, National Center of Disease Control and Prevention Head of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Department Liana Torosyan said.
Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the speech of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev made in the parliament.
In a strong showing of legislative support, 75 U.S. Representatives from 23 states sent a bipartisan...
The Multicultural Mosaic Foundation (MMF), a Colorado-based nonprofit organization which derives its...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Russia...
On 10 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the Hadrout regional center convened a working...
President Bako Sahakyan signed Artsakh Republic laws "On Approval of the Rescue Service Code", "On Making...
Taking into account the measures announced by the Italian authorities to prevent the spread of the novel...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...
Artsakh State minister Grigory Martirosyan, who is also the chairman of the inter-agency commission coordinating...
57 direct contacts of the three coronavirus cases which were confirmed on March 11 have been quarantined,...
All passengers who arrived to Yerevan on board a Ryanair flight from Rome, Italy on March 10 showed no...
At the initiative of Mesrop Mashtots University, a conference entitled "History and Politics: falsification,...
With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, new water pipes will be constructed in...
From March 9 to 11, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan monitored the military field work aimed at adjusting the actions to be taken in case of combat tasks and possible developments in the situation.
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited on March...
The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
The spokesperson of Armenia’s minister of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan resigned from post, Hovhannisyan...
Azerbaijani troops attempted at 05:30, March 6 a subversive incursion in the direction of an Armenian...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
