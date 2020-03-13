Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the speech of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev made in the parliament.

March 13, 2020, 11:35 Low standards of democracy in Azerbaijan hinder advancement of NK peace process – Armenia MFA

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The MFA spokeswoman’s comment is presented below: “At the opening session of the newly appointed parliament the President of Azerbaijan delivered an extensive speech, which time and again contains clear manifestations of hate speech towards Armenia and Armenian people.

The authorities of Azerbaijan try to disguise low level of legitimacy of recent parliamentary elections, inability to implement political and democratic reforms under the veil of aggressive, groundless and false allegations which target not only Armenia and the Armenian people, but also European countries, European structures and the International Election Observation Mission to the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan. It is particularly concerning that Azerbaijani leadership tries to instrumentalize religion in its unjustified allegations, on the one hand, accusing European countries of violating the rights of migrants on religious grounds, and calling for religious solidarity in the context of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on the other hand.