Artsakh State minister Grigory Martirosyan, who is also the chairman of the inter-agency commission coordinating the preventive actions for the spread of the new coronavirus, today had a meeting with Healthcare Minister Arayik Baghryan.

March 12, 2020, 17:07 Grigory Martirosyan reported on process of coronavirus prevention actions

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: They discussed the actions carried out so far and the future steps to prevent the spread of the disease, the State Minister’s Office stated. The healthcare minister reported that as of now no case of coronavirus has been detected in Artsakh. “I would like also to inform that discussions are being organized, being in constant contact with the Armenian partners.