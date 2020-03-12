Olympic flame for 2020 Games lit in Greece without spectators due to coronavirus

The Olympic flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games was lit in ancient Olympia, Greece on Thursday without a single spectator due to precautions over the novel coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: An actress dressed as an ancient Greek high priestess lit the flame using the rays of the sun reflected off a concave mirror, launching a week-long torch relay in Greece before the flame is handed to Tokyo organisers on March 19. Greek shooter, Rio Olympics champ Anna Korakaki is the first torch bearer.