China’s coronavirus epidemic has passed its peak, its top health commission said on Thursday, as it logged just eight new infections in Hubei province, the first time the epicenter of the outbreak recorded a daily tally of less than 10.

March 12, 2020, 15:49 China says coronavirus peak has passed

With the marked slowdown of the spread of the virus, more businesses have reopened with authorities cautiously easing strict containment measures, Reuters reports. Hubei province, where the coronavirus emerged late last year, announced on Thursday a further loosening of travel restrictions and will also allow some industries to resume production in two of its cities and two counties. "Broadly speaking, the peak of the epidemic has passed for China," said Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission. "The increase of new cases is falling," he said.

While the virus is spreading quickly globally, its progress in China has slowed markedly in the past seven days, a result of strict measures imposed to control the movement of people and traffic, including the virtual lockdown of Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. Wuhan accounted for all of the new cases recorded on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said. Outside of Hubei, mainland China had seven new cases, six of them imported from abroad. Of the six imported cases, Guangdong province accounted for three, while Gansu province and Henan province were responsible for two and one, respectively. In all, 15 new cases were recorded in mainland China on Wednesday, down from 24 the day before.

That brings the total number of cases recorded in mainland China to 80,793. As of Tuesday, 62,793 people had recovered and been discharged from hospital, or nearly 80% of the infections. As of the end of Wednesday, the death toll in mainland China had reached 3,169, up by 11 from the previous day. Hubei accounted for 10 of the new deaths, including seven in Wuhan.