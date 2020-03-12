Greece reports first coronavirus death

Greece reported its first fatality from a coronavirus infection on Thursday, a 66-year-old man who had returned from a religious pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt at the end of February.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The deceased had underlying health issues, the health ministry said in a statement. There were 99 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greece by late Wednesday, Reuters reported. More than 4,600 people have died from the Covid-19 disease and over 126,000 have been infected across the world. Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced on Tuesday that all of the country’s schools and universities will remain closed for the next fourteen days to contain the spread of the coronavirus.