57 direct contacts of the three coronavirus cases which were confirmed on March 11 have been quarantined, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said in a statement.

March 12, 2020, 14:21 Armenia quarantines 57 direct contacts of latest coronavirus cases

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: On March 11, three novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Armenia. The first case was confirmed on March 1.