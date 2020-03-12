Artsakhpress

Merkel warns 70 percent of Germany could get coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a stark warning Wednesday, citing expert estimates that up to 60 to 70 percent of the population could be infected by the coronavirus, Fox News reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking at a news conference in Berlin alongside Jens Spahn, German's health minister, Merkel said there was no known cure and the focus would be on slowing the spread of the virus. “When the virus is out there, the population has no immunity and no therapy exists, then 60 to 70 percent of the population will be infected,” she said. The population of Germany is about 83 million people.

“The process has to be focused on not overburdening the health system by slowing the virus’ spread … It’s about winning time,” she added, according to Reuters.

As of Wednesday, Germany had almost 1,300 cases of the virus, according to the Robert Koch Institute for disease control, and three deaths. Comparatively, Italy has been the worst-hit European nation, with more than 10,000 cases and 631 deaths, according to the Civil Protection Agency.

Worldwide, there are currently 121,061 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 4,369 deaths, according to John Hopkins.


     

75 U.S. Representatives call on Congress to provide $100 mln aid to Armenia and $1.5 mln to Artsakh

In a strong showing of legislative support, 75 U.S. Representatives from 23 states sent a bipartisan Armenian Caucus letter today asking Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY) and Ranking Member Hal Rogers (R-KY) of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Foreign Operations to fund de-mining and rehabilitation services in Artsakh and expand U.S. assistance to Armenia, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Armenia quarantines 57 direct contacts of latest coronavirus cases

57 direct contacts of the three coronavirus cases which were confirmed on March 11 have been quarantined, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said in a statement.

Artsakh defense minister monitors military field work

From March 9 to 11, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan monitored the military field work aimed at adjusting the actions to be taken in case of combat tasks and possible developments in the situation.

