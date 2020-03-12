US Congressional staffer tests positive for coronavirus

An employee in Sen. Maria Cantwell's office has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the first publicly known case of a congressional staffer with the disease, CNN reports.
In a strong showing of legislative support, 75 U.S. Representatives from 23 states sent a bipartisan Armenian Caucus letter today asking Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY) and Ranking Member Hal Rogers (R-KY) of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Foreign Operations to fund de-mining and rehabilitation services in Artsakh and expand U.S. assistance to Armenia, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).
The Multicultural Mosaic Foundation (MMF), a Colorado-based nonprofit organization which derives its...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Russia...
On 10 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the Hadrout regional center convened a working...
President Bako Sahakyan signed Artsakh Republic laws "On Approval of the Rescue Service Code", "On Making...
Taking into account the measures announced by the Italian authorities to prevent the spread of the novel...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is discussing the future steps to develop the Armenian-EU relations...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...
57 direct contacts of the three coronavirus cases which were confirmed on March 11 have been quarantined, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said in a statement.
All passengers who arrived to Yerevan on board a Ryanair flight from Rome, Italy on March 10 showed no...
Taking into account the measures announced by the authorities of Italy aimed at preventing the spread...
At the initiative of Mesrop Mashtots University, a conference entitled "History and Politics: falsification,...
With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, new water pipes will be constructed in...
Two suspected cases of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh tested negative, the Artsakh healthcare ministry...
With the co-funding of Artsakh Republic, “Hayastan” all Armenian Fund in France and “the French-speaking”...
From March 9 to 11, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan monitored the military field work aimed at adjusting the actions to be taken in case of combat tasks and possible developments in the situation.
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited on March...
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
The spokesperson of Armenia’s minister of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan resigned from post, Hovhannisyan...
Azerbaijani troops attempted at 05:30, March 6 a subversive incursion in the direction of an Armenian...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
