Tom Hanks and wife diagnosed with coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

March 12, 2020

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement posted to Instagram, Hanks said he and his wife were traveling in Australia when they were tested after exhibiting symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and "slight fevers."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" he wrote, according to CNN. A representative for Hanks confirmed the news to CNN and had no additional comment. Warner Bros. confirmed the actor was in Australia doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley.

"We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual," Warner Bros. said in a statement. "The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."

Hanks is set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film. Actor Austin Butler is playing Presley.