Macron's chief of staff working from home after possible virus contact

French President Emmanuel Macron’s chief of staff Patrick Strzoda was to work from home after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus, the president’s office told Reuters on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Macron’s office also said Strzoda showed no symptom and would be tested on Tuesday or Wednesday. French Culture Minister Franck Riester has been infected by the coronavirus outbreak: Riester spent several days last week at the country's lower house National Assembly, where five virus cases were confirmed earlier, France 24 reported.