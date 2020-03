From March 9 to 11, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan monitored the military field work aimed at adjusting the actions to be taken in case of combat tasks and possible developments in the situation.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Jalal Harutyunyan gave instructions on and offered recommendations toward the elimination of deficiencies observed and future courses of action.