Turkey will keep its border open for refugees trying to travel to Europe until the European Union meets Ankara’s expectations over a 2016 migration deal, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

March 11, 2020, 15:45 Erdogan says Turkey will keep its border open for refugees

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “There is no difference between those images on the Greece border and what the Nazis did,” Reuters reported quoting Erdogan. “Until all expectations are met in a concrete way, we will continue our current practice at our borders.”