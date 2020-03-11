International conference will be organized in Stepanakert

At the initiative of Mesrop Mashtots University, a conference entitled "History and Politics: falsification, phobia, myth-making" will be organized in Stepanakert on March 14.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hovik Avanesov, a researcher at the Center for Caucasus Studies of the University Mesrop Mashtots, told “Artsakhpress”. He noted that representatives of the relevant spheres of Artsakh, Armenia and Russia will take part in the conference and will make presentations. “The aim of the conference is once again, based on scientific data, to counter the falsification, anti-Armenian propaganda and anti-Armenian policy of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has not changed its policy and for years has been trying to justify it by presenting facts based on lies and falsehoods, which of course is not acceptable for the Armenian side,” said Avanesov.