President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan on Wednesday ordered the phased release of thousands of imprisoned Taliban fighters, caving in on an earlier refusal that was threatening to derail the next steps of the American negotiated peace plan for the country, The New York Times reports.

March 11, 2020

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mr. Ghani’s government was furious when — as part of the deal signed last month between the United States and the Taliban laying out the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan — the Americans had agreed to push for the release of as many as 5,000 Taliban prisoners.