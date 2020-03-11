Coronavirus toll climbs to 3,158 in China

The coronavirus death toll on mainland China climbed to 3,158, as of the end of Tuesday, up by 22 from the previous day, while the total number of cases hit 80,778, according to The Business Standard.

The country's National Health Commission reported 24 new confirmed cases of infections on mainland China, with 13 new cases being reported in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. The number of Coronavirus victims in India crossed 60 after Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka reported 14 new cases.

Amid the COVID-19 scare, a combination of two anti-HIV drugs was used for the first time in India in the treatment of two patients. In Kerala, schools and colleges and cinemas will remain closed in the state till March 31. Similar measure was adopted by Jammu and Kashmir. Classes 1 to 7 of all schools — state, CBSE and ICSE boards — will remain shut and examinations which have begun for them will be put on hold, the Kerala government said.