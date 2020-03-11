Turkey announced its first novel coronavirus infection case early Wednesday in a male national who returned from Europe, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported citing Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

March 11, 2020, 09:30 Turkey announces first coronavirus case

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: "The infected individual contracted the virus after returning from Europe. He has been completely isolated," Koca said. "The patient’s general condition is good. All of his family members and those who came into contact with him are under surveillance," he added.