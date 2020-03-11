Turkey announces first coronavirus case

Turkey announced its first novel coronavirus infection case early Wednesday in a male national who returned from Europe, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported citing Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.
The Multicultural Mosaic Foundation (MMF), a Colorado-based nonprofit organization which derives its inspiration from the Turkish Muslim religious leader Fethullah Gulen, voted to recognize the Armenian Genocide on March 7, The Armenian Mirror-Spectator reported.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Russia...
On 10 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the Hadrout regional center convened a working...
President Bako Sahakyan signed Artsakh Republic laws "On Approval of the Rescue Service Code", "On Making...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is discussing the future steps to develop the Armenian-EU relations...
On March 5, France notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the European...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...
Taking into account the measures announced by the authorities of Italy aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Artsakh Foreign Ministry urges citizens to refrain from visiting Italy and the citizens currently in Italy to immediately cut short their trip and return home.
At the initiative of Mesrop Mashtots University, a conference entitled "History and Politics: falsification,...
With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, new water pipes will be constructed in...
Two suspected cases of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh tested negative, the Artsakh healthcare ministry...
With the co-funding of Artsakh Republic, “Hayastan” all Armenian Fund in France and “the French-speaking”...
The U.S. death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday as new cases emerged around New...
The Armenian revolution film I Am Not Alone has announced its United States theatrical release.
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the south-east of Akna, the foreign ministry of Artsakh stated.
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited on March...
The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
The spokesperson of Armenia’s minister of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan resigned from post, Hovhannisyan...
Azerbaijani troops attempted at 05:30, March 6 a subversive incursion in the direction of an Armenian...
Azerbaijan is conducting a large-scale redeployment of troops as part of the drills.
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
