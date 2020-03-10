Armenian PM holds phone talk with Russian counterpart

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Pashinyan said during a referendum campaign in Kapan town.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “During this period I had a telephone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. We have discussed our actions in the ongoing developments in the global market ”, Pashintan said.