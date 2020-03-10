Giorgio Armani donates nearly $1.5 million to fight the coronavirus

One of the world’s largest fashion groups and a leader of the Italian fashion industry Giorgio Armani announced that his group will donate $1.43 million dollars to combat the rapid spread of the virus in his home country.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: As robbreport.com reported, the Italian designer’s business group is splitting the funds between three Milan-based hospitals and Rome’s Spallanzani hospital, in addition to the Civil Protection Agency, which helps manage emergency events.

The source said that for reasons that haven’t yet been identified, Italy is Europe’s coronavirus epicenter, putting the nation into a state of emergency. Over the weekend, the Italian government made the unprecedented move of quarantining roughly 16 million people in the country’s northern region as a way of stemming the disease’s spread. And, as of today, the country has been placed under a dramatic total lockdown.