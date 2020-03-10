On 10 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the Hadrout regional center convened a working consultation with the participation of responsible officials of the regional administration and community heads.

March 10, 2020, 16:01 Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation in the Hadrout regional center

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the social and economic development of the region were on the discussion agenda. Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials were present at the consultation.