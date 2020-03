President Bako Sahakyan signed Artsakh Republic laws "On Approval of the Rescue Service Code", "On Making Changes and Amendments to the Law ‘On Military Service and the Status of Servicemen'", "On Making an Amendment to the Criminal Code", "On Making an Amendment to the Law ‘On Notaries", "On Making Amendments to the "Civic Code", "On Making a Change to the Civil Code" and "On Making Changes and Amendments to the Water Code".

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.