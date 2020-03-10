Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited on March 9 the military units located in the southeastern section of the border, the defense ministry reported.

March 10, 2020, 14:14 Artak Davtyan visits southeastern border

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Chief of the General Staff got acquainted with the process of conducting a new complex fire-fighting exercise and gave respective tasks. Artak Davtyan also visited military positions to get acquainted with the situation in the border, as well as the engineering activities in the frontline.