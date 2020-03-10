Seven people die in Iran after consuming methanol to ward off coronavirus

Seven people have died and several others have been left blind after consuming methanol in an attempt to stave off coronavirus, Rudaw reported, citing local officials in the Iranian city of Ahvaz.
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Iranians are taking desperate measures to avoid contracting coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases rise in the country, with close to 200 people dead from the disease.
Ali Biranvand, an official at the prosecutor’s office in the southern city of Ahvaz was quoted by state-run IRNA as saying that seven people have died in recent days after consuming methanol to fight COVID-19.
Iran has been hit particularly hard by the virus, which first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.