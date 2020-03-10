China’s Xi Jinping makes first visit to Wuhan since outbreak of novel coronavirus

President of China Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan, the epicenter of the spread of the novel coronavirus, reports TASS. This is his first visit to the Chinese city in Hubei province since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Chinese President will become acquainted with the measures taken to combat the novel coronavirus, speaking to doctors, social workers, members of the Chinese military, police officers, volunteers, patients and residents of Wuhan.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. According to Chinese authorities, about 80,700 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has exceeded 3,100, while about 59,900 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.