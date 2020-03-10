Taking into account the measures announced by the Italian authorities to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we urge the Republic of Armenia citizens to strictly refrain from visiting Italy, and to the RA citizens currently in Italy—to immediately stop the trip and return to the RA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has noted this in a statement it has released.

March 10, 2020, 10:43 Armenian Foreign Ministry warns citizens against travel to Italy

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We urge the citizens of Armenia to keep in touch with the Embassy of Armenia in Italy,” it added.

It Italy, the coronavirus death toll jumped on Monday by 97 to 463. Infections in the country also increased to 9,172, up from 7,375 on Sunday, as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte described the outbreak as the country's "darkest hour".