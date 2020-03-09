Artsakhpress

Turkish police use tear gas in Istanbul to disperse Women's Day crowd

Turkish police used tear gas to disperse a few dozen women who were still in central Istanbul after trying to march on Sunday evening to celebrate International Women’s Day, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Reuter’s reporters saw the crowd, which was originally few hundred women, at the edge of Taksim Square holding banners and waving flags. The police formed a human blockade to stop them from entering Istiklal Street, the district’s main pedestrian avenue.

A large part of the crowd dispersed as they were not allowed to march on Istiklal Street. Istanbul’s governor Ali Yerlikaya decided to close down Taksim metro station and parts of nearby Sishane station and said all roads leading to main square would be blocked.

“All roads leading to Taksim Square and Istiklal Street will be closed as these places are not classified as designated areas for assembly and demonstrations according to law,” the governor’s office said in a statement. The government did allow some activities by non-governmental organizations to celebrate International Women’s Day around the city, the statement said. But it said the gathering in Istiklal Street was not granted a permit. Last year, on International Women’s Day, the police had fired tear gas to break up a crowd of women who had gathered for a march.


     

Politics

Armenian PM holds phone talk with Russian counterpart

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Pashinyan said during a referendum campaign in Kapan town.

Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation in the Hadrout regional center

On 10 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the Hadrout regional center convened a working...

President Sahakyan signed laws

President Bako Sahakyan signed Artsakh Republic laws "On Approval of the Rescue Service Code", "On Making...

Armenian Foreign Ministry warns citizens against travel to Italy

Taking into account the measures announced by the Italian authorities to prevent the spread of the novel...

PM Pashinyan, European Council President discuss development of Armenia-EU ties in Brussels

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is discussing the future steps to develop the Armenian-EU relations...

France completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

On March 5, France notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the European...

Armenian Prime Minister completes official visit to Georgia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Georgia is over, the PM’s spokesperson...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Kiwi orchards to be planted in Artsakh

In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...

Armenian textile companies take part in CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere fashion trade show in Moscow

CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...

Dollar goes up slightly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

More than 2 billion envisaged by the housing program for construction works

In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...

Society

The issue of drinking water to be completely resolved in Haterk

With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, new water pipes will be constructed in the village of Haterk ,Martakert region, which will allow residents to have 24-hour drinking water.

Two suspected coronavirus cases in Artsakh test negative

Two suspected cases of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh tested negative, the Artsakh healthcare ministry...

The building of House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center will be put operation in September

With the co-funding of Artsakh Republic, “Hayastan” all Armenian Fund in France and “the French-speaking”...

California declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The U.S. death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday as new cases emerged around New...

I Am Not Alone documentary brings Armenian Revolution to U.S. Theaters April 10

The Armenian revolution film I Am Not Alone has announced its United States theatrical release.

Political opening in Armenia had a positive effect on Nagorno Karabakh - Freedom House says

The political opening in Armenia that began with Nikol Pashinyan’s rise to the premiership in 2018...

Conditions during hookah smoking are favorable for being infected with Covid-19 – deputy minister

Armenian deputy minister of healthcare Lena Nanushyan talked about the novel coronavirus and the favorable...

Military

Artak Davtyan visits southeastern border

Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited on March 9 the military units located in the southeastern section of the border, the defense ministry reported.

OSCE Mission to conduct ceasefire monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire about 160 times in passing week

The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan dismissed

The spokesperson of Armenia’s minister of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan resigned from post, Hovhannisyan...

Armenia army prevents sabotage infiltration attempt by Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani troops attempted at 05:30, March 6 a subversive incursion in the direction of an Armenian...

Azerbaijan conducts large-scale redeployment of troops

Azerbaijan is conducting a large-scale redeployment of troops as part of the drills.

Artsakh defense ministry urges to refrain from steps on involving Army into political processes

The defense ministry of the Republic of Artsakh urges public-political organizations to refrain from...

Giorgio Armani donates nearly $1.5 million to fight the coronavirus
Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation in the Hadrout regional center
President Sahakyan signed laws
Artak Davtyan visits southeastern border
Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

New building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study will be put into operation by the end of 2020

Coronavirus ‘could potentially threaten’ Eurovision

Renowned Armenian actor, director dies

Stepanakert will celebrate Book Presenting Day

Sport

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho held by Paraguayan authorities over alleged fake passport

Mkhitaryan, wife welcome baby boy

2493 Artsakh Athletes Participated in Tournaments and Championships in 2019

Artsakh Athlete Won “Artsakh FC” Championship Belt

Diaspora

Former California Assembly member Katcho Achadjian dies aged 68

Armenia journalist receives award from Mike Pompeo, Melania Trump

Iranians head to polls to elect new parliament, 6 Iranian-Armenians among candidates

Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany

International

Giorgio Armani donates nearly $1.5 million to fight the coronavirus

Seven people die in Iran after consuming methanol to ward off coronavirus

China’s Xi Jinping makes first visit to Wuhan since outbreak of novel coronavirus

Coronavirus cases reach 11 in Azerbaijan

