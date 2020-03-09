Donald Trump Jr. said on Sunday he had no intention to run for president in 2024.

March 9, 2020, 14:32 Donald Trump Jr. has no intention to participate in 2024 presidential election

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: His remarks came during an interview with Axios.

According to an Axios survey conducted in February, 29% of Republican Party supporters would like to see the eldest son of the current leader as their presidential candidate in 2024. Vice President Mike Pence is supported by 40%, the former US ambassador to UN Nikki Haley - 26%, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump - 16%, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo - 13%.

Respondents were allowed to choose several potential candidates they liked, TASS reported.