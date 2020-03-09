Donald Trump Jr. has no intention to participate in 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump Jr. said on Sunday he had no intention to run for president in 2024.
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: His remarks came during an interview with Axios.
According to an Axios survey conducted in February, 29% of Republican Party supporters would like to see the eldest son of the current leader as their presidential candidate in 2024. Vice President Mike Pence is supported by 40%, the former US ambassador to UN Nikki Haley - 26%, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump - 16%, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo - 13%.
Respondents were allowed to choose several potential candidates they liked, TASS reported.