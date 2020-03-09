Mgn. 5.9 earthquake strikes off the coast of Northern California

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake was reported Sunday evening at 7:59 pm Pacific time 60 miles from Fortuna, Calif., centered off the North Coast in the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake was reported Sunday evening at 7:59 pm Pacific time 60 miles from Fortuna, Calif., centered off the North Coast in the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Pashinyan said during a referendum campaign in Kapan town.
On 10 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the Hadrout regional center convened a working...
President Bako Sahakyan signed Artsakh Republic laws "On Approval of the Rescue Service Code", "On Making...
Taking into account the measures announced by the Italian authorities to prevent the spread of the novel...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is discussing the future steps to develop the Armenian-EU relations...
On March 5, France notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the European...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Georgia is over, the PM’s spokesperson...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...
With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, new water pipes will be constructed in the village of Haterk ,Martakert region, which will allow residents to have 24-hour drinking water.
Two suspected cases of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh tested negative, the Artsakh healthcare ministry...
With the co-funding of Artsakh Republic, “Hayastan” all Armenian Fund in France and “the French-speaking”...
The U.S. death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday as new cases emerged around New...
The Armenian revolution film I Am Not Alone has announced its United States theatrical release.
The political opening in Armenia that began with Nikol Pashinyan’s rise to the premiership in 2018...
Armenian deputy minister of healthcare Lena Nanushyan talked about the novel coronavirus and the favorable...
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited on March 9 the military units located in the southeastern section of the border, the defense ministry reported.
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
The spokesperson of Armenia’s minister of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan resigned from post, Hovhannisyan...
Azerbaijani troops attempted at 05:30, March 6 a subversive incursion in the direction of an Armenian...
Azerbaijan is conducting a large-scale redeployment of troops as part of the drills.
The defense ministry of the Republic of Artsakh urges public-political organizations to refrain from...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
month
week
day