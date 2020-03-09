Mgn. 5.9 earthquake strikes off the coast of Northern California

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake was reported Sunday evening at 7:59 pm Pacific time 60 miles from Fortuna, Calif., centered off the North Coast in the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The earthquake occurred 62 miles from Eureka, 65 miles from Myrtletown, 68 miles from Arcata and 70 miles from McKinleyville. No tsunami warning was issued for coastal areas, and no damage was reported, The Los Angeles Times says.