The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces about 160 times, from March 1 to 7.

March 7, 2020, 13:21 Azerbaijan violated ceasefire about 160 times in passing week

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,700 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh, and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) press service informed. But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army fully oversee the frontline and continue to confidently carry out their combat duty.