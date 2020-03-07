Coronavirus: Toll in China rises to 3,070, 28 new deaths reported

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in China rose to 3,070 on Saturday, with the country reporting 28 new deaths due to the outbreak, Business Standard reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The country's health authorities reported 99 fresh cases of infection as the number of new cases rose outside the virus epicentre of Hubei province for a third consecutive day.

Twenty-five new cases were reported outside the central province, which remains under lockdown in a bid to control the spread of the virus. While new infections reported from Hubei have been on a downward trend for several weeks and at 74, the number of new cases is the lowest since quarantine measures were placed on the province in late January, health officials also reported 24 confirmed imported cases -- fuelling fears in China that infections could swell again as people get infected overseas.