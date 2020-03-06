Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan dismissed

The spokesperson of Armenia’s minister of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan resigned from post, Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: “From now on, I am no longer performing the duties of the defense minister’s spokesperson. I thank you all for the joint service. I am grateful to every soldier and officer of the Armed Forces whose interests I was authorizes and had the honor to present to the public. I thank also to all media outlets for the joint work,” Hovhannisyan wrote.

“During the 23 years of my service, I dreamed of pursuing a military education. I am happy to continue my service in the Armenian Armed Forces in the field of military education,” he said.