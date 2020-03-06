Two suspected coronavirus cases in Artsakh test negative

Two suspected cases of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh tested negative, "Artsakhpress" reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We urge the people not to spread disinformation. We call on them to rely on the official news and follow the measures proposed by the healthcare ministry”, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said.