Cameroon’s health ministry confirmed on March 6 its first case of coronavirus, a 58-year-old French citizen who arrived in the capital Yaounde on February 24, reports Reuters.

March 6, 2020, 15:05 Cameroon confirms first coronavirus case

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: It said the man has been quarantined in the city’s Central Hospital. Cameroon, which is situated in Central Africa, is the fourth sub-Saharan country to report coronavirus after Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa. The total number of cases on the continent is 29.