Azerbaijani troops attempted at 05:30, March 6 a subversive incursion in the direction of an Armenian military base located in Armenia’s north-east.

March 6, 2020, 10:59 Armenia army prevents sabotage infiltration attempt by Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian military thwarted the attack and the Azerbaijani sabotage team suffered losses and left behind ammunition and a landmine detecting device, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

“The Armenian side has no casualties, but one soldier sustained minor injuries, as a result of the actions, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified,” the Armenian military said. “An analysis of the actions shows that for the given subversive incursion, which was implemented by respectively trained personnel, the adversary has carried out serious preparatory work. It is noteworthy that they used a German-made landmine detecting device for clearing passage in the mine fields”, the Armenian Defense Ministry added.