On March 5, France notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the European Union (EU) about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed.

March 6, 2020, 10:20 France completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The French Senate ratified the CEPA on December 18, 2019. Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.