Artsakhpress

International

Ceasefire agreed between Putin, Erdogan comes into effect for Syria’s Idlib

A ceasefire in northern Syria agreed between Russia and Turkey came into force on Friday, aiming to halt intense fighting that has sparked a humanitarian disaster and raised fears of their armies clashingm France 24 reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 6, ARTSAKHPRESS:   The deal struck between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes after an escalation of violence in Idlib, the northwestern province of Syria where Ankara is battling Moscow-backed government forces.
 
Nearly a million civilians have fled their homes due to the bloodshed and dozens of Turkish soldiers have been killed.
Putin and Erdogan agreed on the ceasefire from midnight on Friday (2200 GMT) after more than six hours of talks in Moscow.
 
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "hopes that this agreement will lead to an immediate and lasting cessation of hostilities that ensures the protection of civilians in northwest Syria", his spokesman said in a statement Thursday.
 
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, which had reported bombings just minutes before the midnight deadline, said there was "relative" calm in the region after the ceasefire came into operation.
The Britain-based Observatory reported that Russian and Syrian air strikes had halted but said there was "artillery fire... by Syrian regime forces on the positions of insurgent groups" in areas controlled by jihadists in parts of Aleppo and Hama bordering Idlib.
The situation in Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in Syria's nine-year civil war, had become critical as Ankara for the first time launched a direct offensive against President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

     

Politics

France completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

On March 5, France notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the European Union (EU) about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed.

Armenian Prime Minister completes official visit to Georgia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Georgia is over, the PM’s spokesperson...

Armenian PM, Georgian President hold meeting in Tbilisi

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili in Tbilisi...

Bako Sahakyan received the Armenian Central Bank chairman Arthur Javadyan

On 3 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the Armenian Central Bank chairman Arthur...

Canadian MPs make strong statements in parliament condemning Sumgait and Baku pogroms

Members of Parliament of Canada made strong statements condemning the Armenian massacres in Baku and...

Azerbaijan responded to NK people’s peaceful appeal to self-determination with pogroms – Armenian PM

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan honored memory of innocent victims of Sumgait massacres.

Economy

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Kiwi orchards to be planted in Artsakh

In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...

Armenian textile companies take part in CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere fashion trade show in Moscow

CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...

Dollar goes up slightly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

More than 2 billion envisaged by the housing program for construction works

In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Society

The building of House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center will be put operation in September

With the co-funding of Artsakh Republic, “Hayastan” all Armenian Fund in France and “the French-speaking” NGO in Artsakh the construction of the House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center in Stepanakert is underway.

California declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The U.S. death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday as new cases emerged around New...

I Am Not Alone documentary brings Armenian Revolution to U.S. Theaters April 10

The Armenian revolution film I Am Not Alone has announced its United States theatrical release.

Political opening in Armenia had a positive effect on Nagorno Karabakh - Freedom House says

The political opening in Armenia that began with Nikol Pashinyan’s rise to the premiership in 2018...

Conditions during hookah smoking are favorable for being infected with Covid-19 – deputy minister

Armenian deputy minister of healthcare Lena Nanushyan talked about the novel coronavirus and the favorable...

Training course held at Shushi's Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School

A training course entitled “The Differences of Photovoltaic Systems”was held at Shushi's Yeznik Mozyan...

Nine suspected cases of coronavirus currently pending test results in Armenia

9 suspected cases of the novel coronavirus are currently being tested, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Military

Armenia army prevents sabotage infiltration attempt by Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani troops attempted at 05:30, March 6 a subversive incursion in the direction of an Armenian military base located in Armenia’s north-east.

Azerbaijan conducts large-scale redeployment of troops

Azerbaijan is conducting a large-scale redeployment of troops as part of the drills.

Artsakh defense ministry urges to refrain from steps on involving Army into political processes

The defense ministry of the Republic of Artsakh urges public-political organizations to refrain from...

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE Mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

On March 4, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...

Armenia extends temporary limitation on land communication with Iran until March 24

The government of Armenia has decided to extend the temporary limitation on land communication with Iran—due...

ICRC representatives visit Armenian and Azerbaijani detainees

In February of the current year, the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross...

Armenia buys weapon locating radars from India – report

According to unconfirmed media reports India has secured a 40 million dollar deal in Armenia on supplying...

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Videos

Culture

New building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study will be put into operation by the end of 2020

Coronavirus ‘could potentially threaten’ Eurovision

Renowned Armenian actor, director dies

Stepanakert will celebrate Book Presenting Day

Sport

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho held by Paraguayan authorities over alleged fake passport

Mkhitaryan, wife welcome baby boy

2493 Artsakh Athletes Participated in Tournaments and Championships in 2019

Artsakh Athlete Won “Artsakh FC” Championship Belt

Diaspora

Armenia journalist receives award from Mike Pompeo, Melania Trump

Iranians head to polls to elect new parliament, 6 Iranian-Armenians among candidates

Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany

Artsakh Security Council chief: Terrorist groups surrendered areas adjacent to Aleppo to Syria government troops

International

Swiss report first coronavirus death

Putin hopes situation in Idlib doesn't undermine Russian-Turkish ties

New coronavirus case registered in Italian national in Russia

Mike Bloomberg drops out of 2020 presidential race, endorses Joe Biden

