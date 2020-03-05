Kiwi orchards to be planted in Artsakh

In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also be planted in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Spayka” will provide full-scale procurement, and an agreement has already been reached with its management. Artsakh Republic presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan stated this during the pre-election campaign in Berdashen community of Martuni region, adding that seedlings have already been ordered for the first thousand hectares.

“During the pre-election campaign we visited the communities of Berdashen sub-region, Martuni region. And people everywhere welcomed us with special immediacy. I consider it is the result of the victorious path we have passed. And it is natural that they believe in our vision of the country's development. Berdashen has a special place in our ambitious program.