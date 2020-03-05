Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

The building of House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center will be put operation in September

With the co-funding of Artsakh Republic, “Hayastan” all Armenian Fund in France and “the French-speaking” NGO in Artsakh the construction of the House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center in Stepanakert is underway.

The building of House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center will be put operation in September

The building of House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center will be put operation in September
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The architect of the project, Sevak Asryan told “Artsakhpress”. “The construction works began in autumn of 2019. The completion of construction works is scheduled for summer 2020. The building consists of two parts: administration system and restaurant section. The building will have a double entrance and an exit.
The administration will include classrooms, computer classrooms, a library, halls, where conferences, exhibitions and other events will take place.
There will be parking spots in the yard of the foundation. The building conditions will be in line with modern requirements, "said Asryan.

     

Politics

Armenian Prime Minister completes official visit to Georgia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Georgia is over, the PM’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan wrote on Facebook.

All news from section

Armenian PM, Georgian President hold meeting in Tbilisi

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili in Tbilisi...

Bako Sahakyan received the Armenian Central Bank chairman Arthur Javadyan

On 3 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the Armenian Central Bank chairman Arthur...

Bako Sahakyan received the Armenian Central Bank chairman Arthur Javadyan

On 3 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the Armenian Central Bank chairman Arthur...

Canadian MPs make strong statements in parliament condemning Sumgait and Baku pogroms

Members of Parliament of Canada made strong statements condemning the Armenian massacres in Baku and...

Azerbaijan responded to NK people’s peaceful appeal to self-determination with pogroms – Armenian PM

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan honored memory of innocent victims of Sumgait massacres.

Azerbaijan continues policy of inciting hatred against Armenians – Artsakh MFA

The foreign ministry of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the 32nd anniversary of the Armenian...

Economy

Kiwi orchards to be planted in Artsakh

In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also be planted in Artsakh.

All news from section

Armenian textile companies take part in CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere fashion trade show in Moscow

CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...

Dollar goes up slightly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

More than 2 billion envisaged by the housing program for construction works

In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Germany one of Armenia’s key partners: 2019 trade turnover grew by 4.2%

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin on February...

Society

The building of House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center will be put operation in September

With the co-funding of Artsakh Republic, “Hayastan” all Armenian Fund in France and “the French-speaking” NGO in Artsakh the construction of the House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center in Stepanakert is underway.

All news from section

California declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The U.S. death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday as new cases emerged around New...

I Am Not Alone documentary brings Armenian Revolution to U.S. Theaters April 10

The Armenian revolution film I Am Not Alone has announced its United States theatrical release.

Political opening in Armenia had a positive effect on Nagorno Karabakh - Freedom House says

The political opening in Armenia that began with Nikol Pashinyan’s rise to the premiership in 2018...

Conditions during hookah smoking are favorable for being infected with Covid-19 – deputy minister

Armenian deputy minister of healthcare Lena Nanushyan talked about the novel coronavirus and the favorable...

Training course held at Shushi's Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School

A training course entitled “The Differences of Photovoltaic Systems”was held at Shushi's Yeznik Mozyan...

Nine suspected cases of coronavirus currently pending test results in Armenia

9 suspected cases of the novel coronavirus are currently being tested, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Military

Azerbaijan conducts large-scale redeployment of troops

Azerbaijan is conducting a large-scale redeployment of troops as part of the drills.

All news from section

Artsakh defense ministry urges to refrain from steps on involving Army into political processes

The defense ministry of the Republic of Artsakh urges public-political organizations to refrain from...

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE Mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

On March 4, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...

Armenia extends temporary limitation on land communication with Iran until March 24

The government of Armenia has decided to extend the temporary limitation on land communication with Iran—due...

ICRC representatives visit Armenian and Azerbaijani detainees

In February of the current year, the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross...

Armenia buys weapon locating radars from India – report

According to unconfirmed media reports India has secured a 40 million dollar deal in Armenia on supplying...

Bako Sahakyan introduces new commander of Defense Army to staff

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Defense Ministry on February 26, the Presidential Office...

Swiss report first coronavirus death
Putin hopes situation in Idlib doesn't undermine Russian-Turkish ties
Kiwi orchards to be planted in Artsakh
New coronavirus case registered in Italian national in Russia
The building of House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center will be put operation in September
more news

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

New building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study will be put into operation by the end of 2020

All news from section

Coronavirus ‘could potentially threaten’ Eurovision

Renowned Armenian actor, director dies

Stepanakert will celebrate Book Presenting Day

Sport

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho held by Paraguayan authorities over alleged fake passport

All news from section

Mkhitaryan, wife welcome baby boy

2493 Artsakh Athletes Participated in Tournaments and Championships in 2019

Artsakh Athlete Won “Artsakh FC” Championship Belt

Diaspora

Armenia journalist receives award from Mike Pompeo, Melania Trump

All news from section

Iranians head to polls to elect new parliament, 6 Iranian-Armenians among candidates

Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany

Artsakh Security Council chief: Terrorist groups surrendered areas adjacent to Aleppo to Syria government troops

International

Swiss report first coronavirus death

All news from section

Putin hopes situation in Idlib doesn't undermine Russian-Turkish ties

New coronavirus case registered in Italian national in Russia

Mike Bloomberg drops out of 2020 presidential race, endorses Joe Biden

Most Read

month

week

day

Search