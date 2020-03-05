The building of House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center will be put operation in September

With the co-funding of Artsakh Republic, “Hayastan” all Armenian Fund in France and “the French-speaking” NGO in Artsakh the construction of the House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center in Stepanakert is underway.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The architect of the project, Sevak Asryan told “Artsakhpress”. “The construction works began in autumn of 2019. The completion of construction works is scheduled for summer 2020. The building consists of two parts: administration system and restaurant section. The building will have a double entrance and an exit.

The administration will include classrooms, computer classrooms, a library, halls, where conferences, exhibitions and other events will take place.